BROCKWAY – Several items were stolen from a Snyder Township home in Jefferson County last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
State police investigated a reported burglary that occurred at a residence on Route 219 between 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 26. The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Brockway woman.
According to state police, an unknown actor, or actors, entered the residence and stole a safe, laptop computer and several other items before fleeing the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, state police said.