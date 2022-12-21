BROCKWAY — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly used a sledgehammer to break a concrete wall to gain access to a change machine at Mr. Quick Car Wash in Brockway earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The suspect has not been charged as the investigation is ongoing, but he is in custody, according to the investigating state trooper at the DuBois barracks.
DuBois-based state police received a call about criminal mischief and theft that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 at the car wash located on Cherry Street along Route 219.
According to state police, camera footage from the car wash showed a man in his mid-30s driving a red 1994 Ford Ranger with a visible registration number. State police said the man used what is believed to be a sledgehammer to break a concrete wall to access a change machine and also damaged two bill acceptors at the car wash.
State police reported the Ford Ranger was entered in the system as stolen through the Brookville Police Department.
The investigating trooper told the Courier Express that a suspect was taken into custody by state police in Marienville on Dec. 12 when troopers located him and the stolen truck. He allegedly had an active warrant for another incident. The investigation is ongoing and charges for the car wash incident are pending.
The initial police report listed the damaged concrete wall and bill acceptors at a value of $1,200 with an additional $500 of cash stolen from the car wash.