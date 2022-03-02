KERSEY — A wanted Kersey woman allegedly tried to hide from troopers serving a warrant by using a trap door and concealing herself in 5 feet of standing water, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway.
State police reported multiple law enforcement officials arrived at a Greens Road residence in Kersey around 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, to serve a warrant for Breanna Park, 33, who was wanted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Upon arrival, a woman told officers Park was either inside the residence or took off out of the back of the residence before officers arrived. Consent to search the home was given by the homeowner, state police said.
According to state police, Park was found in a trap door within the laundry room, attempting to conceal herself in approximately 5 feet of standing water in the corner.
Park was arrested without incident, state police said.
State police said Wade Wilson, 65, and Terry Cromley, 45, attempted to conceal Park’s location and were charged for hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Park, listed in online court documents with a full name of Breanna Rae Park, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, a felony in the third degree, according to online court documents.