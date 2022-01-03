PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police announced Haden Cole Roy, 25, of Punxsutawney, has been located.
Roy was wanted by state police for allegedly trying to steal a dirt bike and brandishing a semiautomatic handgun during an argument in Gaskill Township on Saturday.
State police in Punxsutawney reportedly responded to a residence on Winslow Road, Gaskill Township, for a domestic dispute around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. State police learned Roy attempted to steal a dirt bike before an argument ensued. During the argument, Roy allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it toward the victims, according to state police.