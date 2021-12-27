PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple is facing felony drug charges, and one person has been jailed, following a parole visit where they were allegedly found in possession of controlled substances.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Daniel Lee Mowry, 42, including 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance, –felony, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and manufacture of a controlled substance –misdemeanors.
Police also filed these same charges against Lorri Ann Shankle, 42.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called by a state parole agent to respond to a home for a reported “Act 64 Violation.”
When police arrived, they were told by parole agents they were there to perform a home visit on parolee Mowry. When the agents knocked on the door, Shankle answered. She allegedly told police Mowry was not home at the time.
The agents requested to check the home for Mowry, and allegedly found him in an upstairs bedroom, hiding next to the bed under a sheet. Once found, Mowry told the agents he was hiding because he was scared.
Mowry admitted he was “dirty” on methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The agents searched the home and found a purple bag next to the bed that both Mowry and Shankle claimed.
In the bag, police found two scales, seven baggies containing methamphetamine and residue, two glass pipes, marijuana, a grinder, papers, and a prescription bottle not prescribed to either parties containing 56 schedule one Baclofen pills, a muscle relaxer, according to the affidavit. Also reportedly in violation of Act 64 was a green case with two pipes and a baggie of methamphetamine.
Mowry was then transported to SCI Smithfield by parole agents for the violation.
He and Shankle have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 11 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline MIzerock.