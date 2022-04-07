PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 5.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Ryan Roush III, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with defiant trespass, retail theft, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph M. Huntington, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, strangulation, and cruelty to animals. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
- Matthew Adam Kopka, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, driving unsafe equipment, careless driving, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 bail.
- Tiffany Spring Legates, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Edward Poole, 50, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Austin Jacob Brady, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, reckless driving, duties at stop sign and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Curtis Lee Watson, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, and unlawful restraint. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Henry Abel, 25, of China Hills, California, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and period for requiring lighted lamps. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.