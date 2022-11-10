PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov 8.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Mark Anthony Rand Jr., 33, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Charles Lewis Ferguson, 27, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry license, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Frank, J. Emmell, 64, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and harassment. In a second case, he is charged with three counts of harassment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. In a third case he is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Timothy Pierre Storms, 71, of Somerset, who is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, deal in proc un act/intent to promote, manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to keep right, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Thomas Schrecengost, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, BAC.02 or higher –third offense, improper tires, and violation of vehicle equipment standards. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Barry L. Rice, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, duties at stop sign, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Derraick Stephen Burkett, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, duties at stop sign, two counts of not use low beam, purchase alcohol by minor, disregard of traffic lane, two counts of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Curtis Jay Chilcote, 35, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and driving vehicle without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Brady McLain, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brycen John Skarbek, 25, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michelle F. Behrendt, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with defiant trespass, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and strangulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Pedro Cun, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with endangering welfare of children, false identification to law enforcement, DUI: minor, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, purchase alcohol by a minor, and driving without a license. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Jeremy Robert Harris, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of neglect of animals –sustenance/water, three counts of neglect of animals –shelter/protection, and three counts of cruelty to animals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William Henry Pierce, 51, of Somerset, who is charged with six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.