PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 7.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Samantha Ann Day, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Julie Diane Grove, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James Bernard Grove, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daerell Tremaine Holmes, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without a license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dakota James Glen Cupp, 25, of Sigel, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana –small amount. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nashaun Allen Damore, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, duties at stop sign, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Sean Adam Kerchinski, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Carley E. Pearce, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Reese Louis Barnes, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with 13 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.