PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings May 6.
Withdrawn
- Gerald Lynn Cook, 54, of Clarington, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft property lost, and receiving stolen property. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Susan K. Smith, 68, of DuBois, who was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, five counts of theft by deception, five counts of receiving stolen property, and bad checks.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kevin William Diluzio, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Tracy Ann Dillen, 47, of Irvona, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, signal lights, and driving unsafe equipment.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David Anthony Was, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal solicitation –firearms not to be carried without a license, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to use seatbelt, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, duties at stop sign, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Karri Lynn Bish, 49, of Rochester Mills, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substances –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, driving without insurance, and 11 counts of disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ulysses Saldana, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, possession of marijuana –small amount, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ethan Bailey Riley, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dominick Charles Sharp, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gannon Michael Kesterholt, 19, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, careless driving, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kevin Michael Messner, 48, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.