PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 4
Dismissed
- Daniel Tyler Roy, 30, of Mechanicsburg who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alex Nayati Roy III, 18, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Craig Irwin, 19, of Smicksburg, who is charged with five counts of corruption of minors and three counts of purchase of alcoholic beverages by minor. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Allan Neely, 72, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Lorri Ann Shankle, 43, of Rural Valley, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, license expired, driving without a license, careless driving, and improper turn/green light. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jonathan Alvin Tubbs, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, failure to keep right, possession of a controlled substance, limitations on driving on left side of road. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.