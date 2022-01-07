PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 4
Withdrawn
- Douglas Raymond Anderson, 27, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault and harassment. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Scott Allen Walter, 27, of Timblin, who was charged with simple assault and harassment. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rodney Lee Silvis, 62, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of care –dependent person for whom he is responsible, and harassment. His bail has been set at $35,000 unsecured.
- Tara Elizabeth Farcus, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashton R. Anderson, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana, and period for requiring lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kimberly Lee Zak, 49, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dana Irvine, 53, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kevin James Byars, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.