PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 7.
Dismissed
- Chad Michael Young, 43, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with DUI: general impairment, failure to stop and give information or render aid, operations on streets and highways, unlawful operation of ATV in careless way, unlawful operation of ATV under influence, accident/reports –duty to stop and provide info, driving unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. One charge of accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property was moved to non-traffic court.
Withdrawn
- Nathan Dean Burkett, 22, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with criminal mischief. Additional charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a valid inspection were moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Adam Michael Klebacha, 21, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signals, obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gregory Scott Forrest, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, violating hazard regulation, no rear lights, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.
- Margo L. Royer, 61, of DuBois, who is charged with five counts of harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason Miller, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft of property and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.
- Jessica Michele Fallara, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: metabolite, turning movements and required signals, follow too closely, violate hazard regulation, careless driving, reckless driving, duties at stop sign, disregard traffic lane, and not use low beam. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.
- Lori Ann Shankle, 43, of Rural Valley, who is charged with hinder apprehension –harbor or conceal and hinder apprehension –false information. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.
- Benjamin Lee Means, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, two counts of failure to keep right, limitations on driving on left side of road, and approach intersection improper. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.
- Alexis Blanche Metzger, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, failure to notify of change in address, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving, purchase alcoholic beverage by minor. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecure.