PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings May 11.
Withdrawn
- Justin Lee Lowmaster, 40, of Burnside, who was charged with harassment and stalking. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $30,000 at 10 percent.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ashley Danielle Woods, 38, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no headlights, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry license, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving.
- In a second case she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, driving without a license, driving while BAC is .02 or greater while license is suspended, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Michael Bouch, 25, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seatbelt, illegal park in intersection, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tammy Marie Smiley, 55, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving, and speeding. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Bryce Jeffrey Carlson, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, careless driving, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amber Lynn Dunmire, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving while license is suspended or revoked, careless driving, and failure to use seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis James Faber Jr., 47, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, four counts of disregard of traffic lane, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Blair Richtarsic, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, distribute small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kenneth Gene Rosenberger, 58, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Isaac Zackary Huey, 20, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, period for requiring lights, have improper muffler, and failure to return old plates. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert J. Snell, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, turning movements and required signals, failure to keep right, limitation on driving on left side of road, driving while license is suspended, classes of license, driving without a license, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a valid inspection, and not wearing proper headgear on motorcycle. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Devan Jennings Neal, 29, of Aliquippa, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, period for requiring lights, careless driving, vehicle registration suspended, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Victoria Jane McIntee, 32, of Poplar Bluff, Montana, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and manufacture controlled substance. Her bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.