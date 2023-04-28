PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 26.
Withdrawn
- Robert L. Fisher, 37, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, stalking, and loitering and prowling at night time.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven Lee Seger, 65, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Dustin Scott Zurenda, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, have improper muffler, no rear lights, and failure to comply with license restriction. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Richard Brewer, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, period for requiring lighted lamps, driving without a license, and using improper classification of license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cyrus Szandor Grape, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of conspiracy –criminal trespass, conspiracy –burglary, conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy –receiving stolen property, and two counts of conspiracy –criminal mischief. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert Edward Weibrecht, 59, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of conspiracy –criminal trespass, conspiracy –burglary, conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy –receiving stolen property, and two counts of conspiracy –criminal mischief. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Merrie Lynn Stepanek, 54, of Homer City, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability and retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christine Marie Robison, 53, of Penfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while BAC. 02 or greater while license is suspended, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to keep right. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald Ray Slater Jr., 68, of Dayton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, and driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Robert Yenzi IV, 40, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, duties at stop sign, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Canyon Cliff Beer, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Anthony Ray Richardson, 58, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to use seat belt, driving while license is suspended, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.