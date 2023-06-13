PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 8.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Troy M. Keller, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault. Additional charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Erica Lynn Boyles, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, obedience to traffic control devices, failure to stop at red light, obscured plates, and failure to carry a license. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kelly Neiswonger, 41, of Stump Creek, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Leroy E. Hazlett, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and discharge of firearms. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brian William Thomas Whalen, 47, of Sharon, who is charged with firearm not to be carried without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid inspection, speeding, and carrying a loaded weapon. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.