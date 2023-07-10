PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 6.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nancy Lovash, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with defiant trespass. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Edward L. Wonderling III, 37, of Marienville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and have improper muffler, and signal improper. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- John Robert Abel II, 25, of McKees Rocks, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.