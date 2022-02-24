PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 22.
Guilty plea
- Andrew D. Craft, 54, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Christophe Small, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, marijuana –small amount, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Beth Ann Geer, 44, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration suspended, careless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Clarence Charles Daisher, 63, of Luthersburg, who is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and terroristic threats. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 at 10 percent.
- Morgan Brittany Stuart, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Darin Wayne Cooley, 39, of Coal Township, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, failure to use a seatbelt, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Melissa Denise Dillard, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, careless driving, improper muffler, and failure to use seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Allen Painter, 43, of East Brady, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, 12 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Steve D. Miller, 26, of Huntingdon, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Lee Mowry, 42, of Houtzdale, who is charged with 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Paul Drenning, 23, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brady James Kloss, 28, of Indian Head, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, period for requiring lights, improper stop, and failure to notify of change in address. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John A. Wells, 23, of Cheswick, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kyle Neil Clark, 25, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Corner, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, no headlights, improper tires. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kyle John Buffington, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement and two counts of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Michael Schilling, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000.
- Parker Babco, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.