PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 7.
Withdrawn
- Sharon M. Skiba, 51, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Anthony White, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, and 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 at 10 percent.
- Brian Scott Sivanich, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, resisting arrest of law enforcement, 36 counts of recklessly endangering another person, 36 counts of careless driving, 36 counts of reckless driving, speeding, exceeding speed limit by 25 miles per hour, 21 counts of passing where prohibited, 22 counts of disregard of traffic lane, 15 counts of turning without signal, obedience to traffic control devices, violating hazard regulation. He was released when his bail was changed to $30,000 unsecured.
- Richard Lee Hughes, 63, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, failure to use seatbelt, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dana Nichole Thomas, 37, of Clearfield, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Ryan Mohr, 30, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, off-road lighting, and driving unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cody James Setree, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment and DUI: highest rate of alcohol. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Scott Ball, 56, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David K. Blose, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, 20 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Craig Curtis Irwin Jr., 20, of Smicksburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jesse L. Diven, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with four counts of corruption of minors. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.