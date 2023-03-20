PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings March 16.
Withdrawn
- Evan Michael Willits, 23, of Jersey Shore, who was charged with two counts of indecent assault without consent of others and two counts of sell/furnish liquor to minor.
- Kimberly Houchins, 44, of Hyde, who was charged with fraud to obtain assistance.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jasen Glenn Gearhart, 48, of Polk, Pa. and a mailing address of Brockway, was charged with 23 counts of child pornography, 19 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph Emma Byler, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Ryan Casaday, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, depositing waste on highway, and scatter rubbish on land/stream. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Samantha Vera Pearce, 35, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and no headlights. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Adam Young, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of sell/furnish liquor to minors, three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of possession of marijuana, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of endangering welfare of children, and sale of tobacco. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Richard Peake, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tarra M. Rand, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of whereabouts of child, endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail when her bail was changed to $50,000 unsecured.
- Cindy Ann Rand, 50, of Brookville, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of children. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail when her bail was changed to $100,000 unsecured.
- Alexis N. London, 31, of Rockton, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception. Her bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Broc Nikolas Marche, 23, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, obscure cover or inhibit visibility to plate, careless driving, and two counts of obstructed window. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael T. Shrecengost, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal use of communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. In a second case, he is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $10,000.
- Ashley Danielle Woods, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without a valid inspection, careless driving, and have improper muffler. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Sherri Lynn Haney Sargent, 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $25,000 unsecured.
- Jacki Dawn Shrecengost, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana –small amount, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, driving without insurance, off-road lighting, display improper lights, and driving unsafe equipment. Her bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.