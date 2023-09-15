PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 13.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lauren Marie Bingaman, 36, of Colver, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, careless driving, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, turning movements and required signals, failure to use seatbelt, driving without a valid inspection, five counts of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and failure to carry a registration. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dustan James Frantz, 24, of Walston, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, improper sunscreening, have improper muffler, no rear lights, failure to carry license, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Darrell Duane Asburay, 50, of Brookville, who is charged with eight counts of rape of child, 11 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, five counts of aggravated indecent assault –less than 13 years old, five counts of aggravated indecent assault –less than 16 years old, criminal attempt –involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, five counts of indecent assault without consent of other, five counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, five counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old, and two counts of dissemination of sexual material to a minor. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- William G. Pacai, 59, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal attempt –statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, criminal attempt –involuntary deviate sexual intercourse: person less than 16 years old, criminal attempt –aggravated indecent assault: person less than 16 years old, criminal attempt –corruption of minors: defendant 18 years old or above, criminal attempt –indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Tyler Lloyd Clapsaddle, 36, of Mahaffey, who is charged with harassment –communicating using lewd, threatening language and corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with corruption of minors, harassment –lewd, threatening language, disorderly conduct, criminal attempt –indecent assault of person less than 16 years old, and stalking. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.