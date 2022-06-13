PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 7.
Guilty plea
- Rodney Carl Bates, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and intoxicated pedestrian causing hazard. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Christina Ann Pierce, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft of services. An additional charge of defiant trespass was dismissed.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Douglas Edward Poole, 50, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of rape forcible compulsion, two counts of rape threat of forcible compulsion, 20 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) forcible compulsion, 20 counts of IDSI threat of forcible compulsion, 20 counts of sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault –threat of forcible compulsion, two counts of incest, two counts of incest of minor, 20 counts of endangering the welfare of children, 20 counts of corruption of minors. Two additional charges of two counts of unlawful restraint of minors –risk of bodily injury were dismissed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Kevin Lee Pierce Sr., 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property. Two additional charges of theft of services and defiant trespass were dismissed. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey Robert Grose, 46, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving vehicle without insurance, vehicle registration suspended, refuse to surrender registration plates, and signal improper. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James William Douglas, 18, of Clearfield, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest, improper display of plates, period for required lights, driving without insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and no rear lights. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Joshua Joseph Realmo-Lautt, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of marijuana -small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Ryan Laky, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, driving without insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amber Marie Rega, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Michael Richard Peake, 42, of Anita, who is charged with retail theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Narita J. Adams, 52, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with criminal trespass, burglary, defiant trespass, and criminal mischief. Her bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Carrie Bethe Muth, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, period for requiring lights, and violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 bail.
- Charlie Andrew Kinstley, 40, of Albion, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Edward Harold Pearce, 57, of Gipsy, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid inspection, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brian S. Lettie, 39, of Dayton, who is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Penny Lane May, 48, of DeLancey, who is charged with conspiracy -manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Scott Raymond Taylor, 44, of DeLancey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Alicia Marie Iddings, 38, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with defiant trespass and retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stefon Everet Bogacki, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana –small amount, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, 12 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving without a valid inspection, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, and failure to carry registration. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.