PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 28.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Darin C. Milliron, 48, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signal, failure to keep right, approach intersection improper, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jaden L. Schidlmeier, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Oreahna Spencer Schaffer, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and no headlights. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Graham Michael McFarland, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Eric Hooftallen, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amber Rose MacCready, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, have improper muffler, and careless driving. In a second case, she is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana –small amount. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Wayne Francis Lacass, 66, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, materially false written statement –purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm, and statement under penalty. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John W. Macormac, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Brian Richard Potts, 34, of Indiana, who is charged with materially false written statement –purchase delivery, transfer of firearm, and unsworn falsification to authority. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Beatrice Lynn Jarbeck-Burk, 62, of United, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, not yield at road, disregard of traffic lane, limitations on driving on left side of road, failure to keep right, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $5,000 bail.
- Michael Anthony Baker, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana –small amount, have improper muffler, and driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zachary Winters, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase of alcohol by a minor, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving. An additional charge of possession of marijuana –small amount was withdrawn. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.