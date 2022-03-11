PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings March 8.
Guilty plea
- Robert Glenn Manderfield, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Two additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to use a seatbelt were withdrawn.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffery Willis Craft, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of harassment, and public drunkenness.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Timothy Ryan Carulli, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Gene Burkett, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. In a second case he is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, vehicle turning left, turning movements and required signals, failure to keep right, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Dane Shaffer, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, operating unsafe equipment, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Margaret Elaine McFarland, 63, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, driving without insurance, vehicle registration suspended, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, careless driving, driving with view obstructed, failure to use seat belt, duties at stop sign, driving unregistered vehicle, no headlights. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stephanie Renae Gordon, 24, of Curwensville who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana –personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improperly fastening load, careless driving, no rear lights, driving with unsafe equipment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Ronald C. Burkes, 31, of Marienville, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges of two counts of conspiracy –use/possession drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.