PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 27.
Withdrawn
- Deegan Nicholas Jay Smith, 20, of Mayport, who was charged with criminal mischief/damage to property. This charge was moved to non-traffic court.
- Kyle Fred Clinger, 34, of Brookville, who was charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, disregard traffic lane, and careless driving. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Andre Richtarsic, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Joshua E. Shotts, 32, of Kittanning, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, criminal attempt –theft by deception, and insurance fraud. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyle John Buffington, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Aimee Morgan Buffington, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer Rose Harris, 19, of Homer City, who is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals –causing serious bodily harm or death, three counts of cruelty to animals, and six counts of neglect of animals –sustenance/water. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Heather Renee Sherwood, 48, of Valier, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, failure to notify of change in address, investigation by officer/duty of operator, and no rear lights. In a second case she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, period for requiring lighted lamps, no rear lights, no turn signal, no reflectors, and driving with unsecured load. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Ann Geer, 38, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with 30 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Michael Vermeulin Jr., 24, of Nanty Glo, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana –small amount, 13 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, period for required lights, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacqueline Leigh Rosian, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and authority of police. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tosha Marie Tenon, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Michael Coombs, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, no title certificate, misuse of plate card, driving without a license, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without insurance, careless driving, improper tires, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Danielle Renee Adams, 42, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, theft by deception, and insurance fraud. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Elizabeth D. Travis, 23, of Morganville, New Jersey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to stop at red light. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.