PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 12
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Edward Gill Jr., 37, of Westover, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving.
- Steven Blair Hoover, 30, of Anita, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, no headlights, duties at stop sign, failure to use seatbelt, turning movements and required signals, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and driving without valid inspection.
- Margo L. Royer, 62, of DuBois, who is charged with 10 counts of harassment –committed repeatedly in another manner. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Aiden Alexander Jesberger, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of no rear lights, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry registration, and careless driving. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Pamela Sue Zaffino, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, failure to use seatbelt, and driving without insurance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Alan Huber, 52, of Rochester Mills, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, failure to notify of change in address, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, no headlights, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Kenneth Rickard Jr., 54, of Rochester Mills, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, two counts of failure to use seat belt, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Thomas Buchmiller, 32, of Clearfield, who is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of disorderly conduct, defiant trespass after actual communication, three counts of harassment, and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Barbara Jean Fetterman, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, signal improper, no rear lights, and no turn signal. In a second case she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeffery Willis Craft, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Isaiah Michael Henry, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, no rear lights, violating hazard regulation, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Logan Christopher Wells, 21, of Rural Valley, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tracy Lynn Diehl, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a license, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.