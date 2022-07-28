PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 26.
Withdrawn
- David James Shelley, 51, of Big Run, who was charged with fraud to obtain food stamps/assistance.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Oswaldo Rafael Romero-Posadas, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts of corruption of minors, and indecent assault without consent of others. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Logan Christopher Wells, 20, of Rural Valley, who is charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of speeding, 10 counts of disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, 10 counts of improper pass, three counts of improper pass right –off road, 10 counts of pass left unsafe, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving at safe speed, driving without insurance, and 10 counts of turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Alyssa Rae Flanders, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking. In a second case she is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Steven Carl St. Clair, 59, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald Ralph Babyak, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, not use low beam, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald Duane Bouch, 553, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to keep right, careless driving, driving without insurance, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Penny Lane May, 48, of DeLancey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving unsafe equipment, driving without insurance, reckless driving, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Lee Taube, 34, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to carry registration, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mark Alan Conrad, 41, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, no headlights, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy Pierre Storms, 71, of Huntingdon, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, three counts of possession of a controlled substance use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana –small amount, obstructed window, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.