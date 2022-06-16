PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 9.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon M. Martell, 27, of Pitcairn, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change order for $5,000 unsecured.
- Tara Elizabeth Farcus, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashanti Ranea Damore, 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of personal use, failure to carry license, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Travis S. Kirbaugh, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, make repairs, sell, etc offensive weapons, strangulation, five counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Heather Mary Collier, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft of property lost and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kimberly A. McMullen, 52, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Dylan Scott Voris, 31, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard traffic lane, driving unsafe equipment, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Edward Ripple, 66, of Templeton, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Jay Barnoff, 18, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, two counts of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of person less than 16 years old. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.