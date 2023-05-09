PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings May 4.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Heather Marie Rea, 45, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount.
- Brent David Amon, 47, of Indiana, who is charged with tamper with ignition interlock, driving without a license, and disregard of traffic lane.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David C. Coblentz Jr., 22, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving on sidewalk, and careless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Harvey Pearce, 24, of Indiana, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, turning movements and required signals, failure to carry license, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Patrick D. Kleban, 26, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, no headlights, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and obscured plates. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Evan Bailey Johnson, 22, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- James Grant Hartman, 32, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, obscured plates, signal improper, and careless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.