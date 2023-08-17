PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 15
Withdrawn
- Jamie Allen Edgell, 47, of Marion Center, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Steven Orren Weaver, 45, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jody Landon Smith, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and opening door unsafely.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dakota S. Saunders, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph E. Bussard, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. In a second case, he is charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jaron Lee Milliron, 34, of Ringgold, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, turning movements and required signals, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brad William Selby, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, signal improper, and improper right turn. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Liberty Ann Mercer, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 21 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana –small amount. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Clifford E. Warner, 43, of Brandon, Texas, who is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.