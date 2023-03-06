PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Mar. 2.
Withdrawn
- Cody Aaron Albert, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, two counts of simple assault and harassment.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Frank Albert Carr, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of sell/furnish liquor to minors, three counts of corruption of minors, three counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Matthew James Middlesworth, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michelle Ruth Sharp, 60, of Anita, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, no rear lights, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Michael Coombs, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- John Thomas Valduga, 68, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, failure to keep right, not discontinue signal, careless driving, and obstructed window. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.