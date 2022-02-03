PUNXSUTAWNEY –Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 2
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Holly Marie Neely, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, four counts of turning movements and required signals, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and failure to use seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Andrew Gene Love, 31, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, careless driving, reckless driving, speeding, failure to notify of change in address, and notice of change of name or address. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tanya Renee Powell, 48, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brady Joel Johnston, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Skyler Garrett Catarouche, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI: general impairment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, failure to stop at light, failure to keep right, limitations on driving on left side of road, two counts of pass when prohibited, signal improper, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, not wearing proper headgear on motorcycle, no eye protection device, failure to operate motorcycle lamps, use improper class of license, and obedience to traffic control devices. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael James Hill, 46, of Whitwell, Tennessee, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearms prohibited, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying loaded weapon. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving without insurance, failure to carry registration, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured for the first case, and he has posted bail of $17,400 at one percent for the second case.
- Douglas Edward Poole, 50, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, careless driving, failure to carry a license, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cory Easton Geer, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by deception, and bad checks. In a second case he is charged with theft by deception and bad checks. In a third case he is charged with forgery. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chris Jacobo Nazario, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, failure to keep right, and failure to yield right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lynn Scott McBride, 42, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, disregard of traffic lane, obscured plates, failure to carry registration, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.