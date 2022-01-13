PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 11
Dismissed
- Joshua Elmer Pearce, 51, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with theft of property.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Scott A. Wonderling, 58, of Plumville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registrations, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, failure to use seat belt, no rear lights, failure to carry license.
- Timothy Allen McCausland, 28, of Home, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, depositing waste on highway, vehicle registration suspended, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Timothy L. Batey, 47, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of criminal attempt –aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, five counts of simple assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 at 10 percent.
- Sheri A. Roller, 46, of Cambridge Springs, who is charged with theft by deception. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christine Ruth Little, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cody Alan Heckman, 24, of Mayport, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, no rear lights, two counts of careless driving, reckless driving, failure to use seatbelt, failure to report accident to police, disregard of traffic lane, driving unsafe equipment, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Rebecca Jean Thomas, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, signal improper, and improper sunscreening. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lorri Ann Shankle, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of use/possession of a controlled substance, manufacture ect controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brianna Nicole Gummo, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with terroristic threats. Her bail is set at $1,000 bail unsecured.
- Thomas Craft, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mark Vincent Drake, 42, of Charleston, South Carolina, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, improper right turn, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to carry license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Alan Wonderling, 58, of Plumville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana –small amount, failure to use seat belt, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Latoshia Daniell Wilson, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance 0 schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kathy Lynn Pilston, 45, of Marion Center, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Barnacastle, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Robert Kunselman, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.