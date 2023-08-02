PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 1.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Theodore Earl Lieb, 61, of Clymer, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and disregard of traffic lane.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Irvin D. Strawcutter, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, driving on sidewalk, failure to keep right, and disregard traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Phillip Anthony Maines Jr., 36, of Shelocta, who is charged with driver’s license suspended, failure to use seatbelt, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Alexander Durci, 26, of Brackenridge, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, no rear lights, failure to keep right, and limitations on driving on left side of the road. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Charles Stoker, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Daniel Meehan, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, improper stop, two counts of turning movements and required signals, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William Lyons, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, make repairs/sell/ect offensive weapons, carrying loaded weapon, driving without insurance, driving without a valid inspection, display known fake/stolen/issued inspection sticker, driving an unregistered vehicle, no rear lights, obscured plates, and driving unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.