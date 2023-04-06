PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 4.
Withdrawn
- Christopher Allen Steele, 28, of Mayport, who was charged with strangulation and simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Orlando K. Leoni, 61, of Bentleyville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, four counts of disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, obedience to traffic control devices, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Boone Peter Ferguson, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, 18 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use seatbelt, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, turning movements and required signal, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Billie Dean Goss, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, no headlights, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gregg Lee Hazlett, 53, of Titusville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs and alcohol, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a license, failure to keep right, and improper stop. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Robert Ananea, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, signal improper, and obscured plates. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Norman Earl Olson, 56, of Marion Center, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, careless driving, no rear lights, driving without insurance, failure to carry registration, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Frank Anthony Colletti, 75, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.