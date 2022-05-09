PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed on felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly using a sword to attack a man and threaten a police officer during a domestic incident.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Raymond D. Phillips, 25, including two counts of aggravated assault –first degree felony, two counts of aggravated assault –second degree felony, terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor, five counts of simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, and public drunkenness.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched for a domestic fight. When the officer arrived, the victim was standing outside the home. The victim alleged Phillips had hit him on the arm with a “Kendo Shinai” which is a Japanese sword made of bamboo and used in martial arts.
The victim told police the two were arguing because he would not give Phillips the keys to the car.
The officer called for backup and went to the door to ask Phillips to come outside. The officer alleged that Phillips started yelling, then opened the door and charged at the officer, according to the affidavit.
Phillips allegedly charged at the officer while waving the sword and yelling that he was going to kill him. The officer was dressed in a full police uniform at the time. The officer drew his taser, but did not point it at Phillips in an attempt to calm him down. The officer allegedly told Phillips if he got any closer with the sword he would be tasered.
Phillips reportedly took another abrupt step toward the officer and again said he was going to kill him. The officer raised the taser, and Phillips dropped the sword and walked over to a driveway.
The sword was picked up and kept away from Phillips. The officer tried to get Phillips to talk to him, but he allegedly went back inside the home and locked the door.
Another officer arrived at the scene for backup, and Phillips came back out of the house, and allegedly began running down a hill and fell on a road.
Phillips was eventually secured by police, and placed in handcuffs. Jefferson County EMS was called for a cut on Phillips’ hand he got when he fell on the road. He was taken to the police station and found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.226 percent, according to the affidavit. He was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for the cut on his hand before being medically cleared and taken to the Jefferson County Jail for pre-arraignment.
Phillips waived his right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.