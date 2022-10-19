REYNOLDSVILLE — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed on felony charges for an incident where he allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling of a home and assaulted a woman.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against David Joseph Sullivan, 45, including discharge of a firearm into occupied structure –third degree felony, strangulation –second degree felony, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanors, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched for an altercation between a man and a woman involving a firearm. Police made contact with the victim who reported that Sullivan was inside the home.
When police arrived, Sullivan came out of the home, not holding a weapon, and yelling at the victim. Police reported he was “obviously extremely intoxicated” and could not answer their questions clearly and was making incomplete statements.
Sullivan had active arrest warrants out of Elk County, so he was detained in a patrol vehicle.
The victim alleged Sullivan had fired a gun inside the home during a struggle, and was complaining of pain because he allegedly struck her multiple times. Sullivan agreed to speak with police and denied hitting the victim. He also alleged the hole in the ceiling was from firing a gunshot when he was cleaning his gun several days ago. He then gave police permission to go inside and look at the bullet hole.
Inside the home, police found a Savage 7mm-08 rifle on the bed in the bedroom. In the hallway outside the bedroom, they allegedly found a spent casing for a 7mm-08 on the floor, and a hole in the ceiling outside the bedroom, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police she and Sullivan went to a bar for his birthday. While there, Sullivan accused the victim of cheating, and the two left. Once inside their home, Sullivan allegedly grabbed his gun saying he was done and it was over.
The victim said she tried to stop him from hurting himself, and Sullivan shot the gun into the ceiling. She said she was behind him when this happened. Police asked where they were when this happened, and the victim gave the location where the spent casing and hole were observed.
Sullivan allegedly got more angry and physically assaulted the victim. Police noted she had a swollen and bloody lip, and a lump on the side of her head where Sullivan allegedly hit her.
When the victim got free, she tried to call a relative of Sullivan to try and calm him down and then police showed up.
The victim was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Sullivan is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.