PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment and assault charges after a Childline report was filed to police allegedly related to physical abuse of a child.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Troy M. Keller, 33, including two counts of disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, two counts of recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of simple assault –all first degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a Childline report from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office indicating physical abuse of a child. Police contacted the child’s mother for a statement, who alleged Keller abused her child.
The mother said Keller hit her child on several occasions, leaving marks on them. She also alleged he would yell and scream at them, and use curse words toward them.
The mother told police during one incident she heard the child scream from the kitchen. When she walked into the room, she alleged Keller walked away from the child and she saw a clump of loose hair on the child’s head. The child alleged Keller pulled their hair out, the mother told police.
The mother also alleged Keller previously held a blanket over the child’s face to get them to stop crying.
When Keller was interviewed by police, he allegedly denied doing anything physical to the child.
Keller had a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, but no disposition is listed on online court documents.