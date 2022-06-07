PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman to the point she needed medical attention.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Travis S. Kirbaugh, 31, including aggravated assault –first degree felony, criminal mischief –third degree misdemeanor, five counts of simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, three counts of terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and make repairs, sell, etc. offensive weapon –first degree misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, people were visiting Kirbaugh and the victim. When the visitors left, they allegedly received a call from Kirbaugh during which he said he was going to kill them.
The visitors called 911, and while waiting for police, received a message from Kirbaugh’s neighbor. The neighbor alleged that Kirbaugh had assaulted the victim and broke her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The visitors updated 911 to send help to the victim’s residence.
Police spoke to the neighbor, who said he was in the home after the people visiting left, and when Kirbaugh allegedly started to assault the victim.
When police first arrived at the scene, the victim reportedly answered the door with a blanket wrapped around her upper body that was covered in blood.
The victim told police Kirbaugh was with the neighbor. When police went to search for Kirbaugh, he came around the corner of the home. Police identified him and told him to sit on the ground. Kirbaugh sat down, but quickly got back up and pulled a folding knife from his pocket, according to the affidavit. After several commands, Kirbaugh complied and dropped the knife and got back on the ground.
The victim alleged Kirbaugh had been texting her demanding to know what was said while the visitors were there. When she told him, he called her a liar and said he didn’t want to see her. He then told the victim he wanted her to “be good and listen” to him and she said “no.” This is when he allegedly barged into a bedroom and started assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
He allegedly hit the victim with closed fists and started to choke her. The victim said at some point he grabbed her cellphone and threw it against the wall, breaking it. She was transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital and found to have several fractures to her nose and face.
Kirbaugh is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary scheduled for June 9 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.