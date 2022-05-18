PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail after allegedly fleeing from police because of an active arrest warrant.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Kevin William Diluzio, 35, including flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment –third degree felony, two counts of disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer received a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department advising of an active warrant for Diluzio, and his location.
The officer went to the post office and saw Diluzio walking out of the post office. He allegedly called out to Diluzio to stop and speak with him, but Diluzio continued to walk away.
Police allegedly yelled for him several times by name, and told him to come discuss a warrant issued for him. Diluzio then reportedly turned back and said he was not who the officer said he was, and didn’t know what he was talking about.
According to the affidavit, police started walking toward Diluzio and he turned and started to run away from them. The officer got back into his patrol car and followed Diluzio toward East Mahoning Street.
After a short chase, Diluzio allegedly turned and yelled “why are you doing this to me” back at the officer. The officer told him he had a warrant for him, and Diluzio allegedly began running again.
The officer turned a corner and met Diluzio in the street, who stopped in the road. The officer left his car and was able to approach Diluzio, who then began to walk away.
Police took Diluzio to the ground, where he continued to fight to get away, according to the affidavit. When the officer said he was going to use his taser, Diluzio put his hands behind his back.
Diluzio is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, and his case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.