PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the alleged rape of a child over a two-year period.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Darrell Duane Asburay, 50, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with eight counts of rape of child, 11 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, criminal attempt –involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, and five counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 13 years old, five counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child –all first-degree felonies; five counts of indecent assault without consent of other, five counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old –second-degree misdemeanors; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and two counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to minors –first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incidents occurred when the victim was about 11 to 12 years old. The investigation was initiated in February 2019, and multiple interviews were conducted.
During the course of the investigation it was learned that Asburay was first around the victim starting in 2014, while he was reportedly listed on Megan’s Law.
The victim was interviewed at Western PA CARES for Kids, disclosing that Asburay “did bad things” to her. The interview was stopped when the victim became upset.
Police noted the investigation was closed in January 2021 because of the victim’s reluctance to participate in another forensic interview. In September 2022, a new Childline form was received by the state police regarding the investigation. The report stated that when the victim was being interviewed by police she alleged Asburay raped her and she “let him get away with it.” The report said CYS was already involved regarding the alleged perpetrator from 2019 that alleged sexual assault, but did not make mention of rape allegations.
The victim was reinterviewed by Western PA Cares for Kids in September 2022. During this interview, the victim opened up more and provided further details of the alleged abuse.
The victim alleged sexual intercourse occurred on more than one occasion, along with many other instances of inappropriate touching and interacting over the course of two years, according to the affidavit.
During a second interview with Asburay, he again denied any of the allegations, but described the victim as truthful.
When interviews were conducted the first time in 2019, the victim’s mother said she didn’t notice any changes in the victim’s behavior during the times of the alleged assaults. When police interviewed other relatives during the second round of interviews in 2023, those interviewed all reported the victim began asking to stay with other relatives rather than where Asburay was, along with other “odd behavioral changes,” according to the report.
In a second interview with the victim’s mother in 2023, she also told police the victim is honest and truthful.
Police later confirmed with the PSP Megan’s Law unit that Asburay was registered from 2011 to 2021.
Asburay is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.