PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly possessing controlled substances that were found during a parole check of a roommate.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Dennis Michael Coombs, 27, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony, and possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney Borough Police were called to assist at a home that a parole agent had stopped at. The parole agent was inside the apartment when police arrived, with the four occupants of the apartment.
The agent was there to check on a man living in the apartment, but also found his girlfriend and another couple were staying in the apartment. The agent had established the front bedroom was used by Coombs, and inside the room on the floor and dresser were allegedly random smoking pipes with residue.
The parole officer had police watch the occupants as the rest of the apartment was searched. From the bedroom occupied by Coombs, the agent reportedly found about 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 miscellaneous smoking pipes with residue, 14 miscellaneous storage containers containing smoking pipes with meth and/or marijuana residue, 87 new/used empty ziploc bags –some with methamphetamine residue, a digital scale and grinder with marijuana residue, 27 and a half oval white pills, 24 round white pills, and three round blue pills. The pills were unknown, but suspected to be controlled substances. They were each packaged in a small ziploc bag, and stored with empty ziploc bags.
The items were turned over to police officers for a separate investigation. The items and Coombs were transported to the police station.
Coombs allegedly told police everything he owns is in the room at the apartment. He said he did not realize he had all of the items that were seized. He told police all the items were his, but he did not realize there were so many.
He also told police the methamphetamine was given to him for doing motor work for a friend, but did not disclose who.
Coombs’ case is currently listed as inactive, and he does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled yet.