PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges after allegedly killing his neighbor’s cat with a blow gun.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Leroy E. Hazlett, 37, including aggravated cruelty to animals –third degree felony; cruelty to animals –second degree misdemeanor; and discharge of firearms, weapons, or projectiles –summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a residence after a couple found their pet cat dead. When police arrived, they spoke with three witnesses outside the home, the couple who owned the cat, and a neighbor who found the cat dead.
In speaking with all three witnesses, police learned the cat had been missing for two days. A neighbor found the cat dead in their driveway, and contacted the owners. When the owners arrived to retrieve the dead cat, they noticed an orange blow dart stuck in the cat’s neck.
The neighbor alleged to police that Hazlett is known for killing animals in the area, and that he also shoots squirrels with those same darts. The owners of the cat and the neighbor allegedly confronted Hazlett about killing the cat. They all agreed he admitted to them he had done it, but said he was only trying to scare the cat.
Police then spoke with Hazlett, who explained there is always an orange and white cat outside his house making a mess and getting into his trash bags. He said he saw the cat on his property and wanted to scare it away, so he used his blow dart gun to shoot a dart at the cat.
According to the affidavit, Hazlett told police “It was me, I’m not denying I shot at the cat. Never in a million years did I think I would hit the thing.” He further said there are a lot of nuisance animals in the area, especially a lot of stray cats.
Police told Hazlett he cannot kill another person’s pet just because it is on his property, and that he cannot kill squirrels because they are considered a game animal.
Hazlett did not say anything regarding killing squirrels, but did provide a written statement about the cat.
Hazlett has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 6 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.