PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly scamming someone out of $9,975 and falsifying documents to convince that person they were an employee of a company he was never affiliated with.
Punxsutawney-based state police charged Cory Easton Geer, 27, with theft by deception –third degree felony, secure execution of documents by deception –second degree misdemeanor, and tampering records or ID-writing –first degree misdemeanor, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim arrived at the police station to report the alleged theft, saying the incident took place between September 2020 to early 2021. The victim said he has been lifelong friends with Geer, who started texting the victim about planning weekend get-a-ways and vacations for himself, his wife, the victim and another person.
Geer allegedly began organizing and planning these trips, and requesting money from the victim for half the cost of the trip. Initially, the victim was supplying cash for the trips that never happened. In January 2021, he began writing checks to document the transactions. Over the course of three months, the victim reportedly gave Geer 10 personal checks totaling $9,975.
According to the police report, Geer continually had excuses as to why the trips were canceled, and said they were never refunded their money. Police reviewed banking records to confirm the checks written to Geer.
In early 2021, Geer also allegedly told the victim he found new employment at a car dealership. Geer said he could get the victim a new job, and encouraged him to apply. In February 2021, Geer reportedly held an interview with the victim and presented him with a fake employment contract. Geer said he was the “Director of Internal Communications and Marketing.”
Geer told the victim he was hired, and he quit his current place of employment. His start date for the new job was in March 2021, but he was never provided a work email, documents, and never visited with anyone from the alleged dealership except for Geer. The victim was told to search the internet for used cars that had potential for a high profit margin, and spent his days working from home, searching for such cars and sending the links from his personal email to Geer’s personal email, according to the affidavit.
The victim received a text message from an unknown number now believed to be from Geer. The messages indicated the dealership was opening a new dealer site in Morgantown, West Virginia, and was offering him the “Marketing Coordinator” position with a significant pay raise.
The victim was given a time frame of late April to early May, and was told he would train with Geer until that time. At the end of March, the victim moved to West Virginia and signed a 12-month apartment lease, and was helped by Geer to move his belongings.
From his initial hire date until he realized he was being scammed, the victim never received payment or a paycheck.
The victim met with Geer’s then wife and discussed what was happening. At this time, the two realized they were being messaged by the same number, a number that was supposed to be the CEO of the dealership and was identical to a number messaging Geer’s ex-wife pretending to be an attorney.
Police later received a memo and official letterhead from the actual dealership confirming Geer was never an employee of the company. During an interview with Geer, he also allegedly admitted to never being employed with the dealership
Geer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.