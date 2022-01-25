PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing theft charges after allegedly collecting money from a former friend and then trying to write a check to pay back the money without authorization from the account owner.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Cory Easton Geer, 26, including theft by deception –third degree felony, and bad checks –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported a theft of money to Pennsylvania State Police in September 2021. The victim said he used to be good friends with Geer, and the two began gambling through online apps with another friend. The group used apps like FanDuel and DraftKings before moving on to participating in sport card “breaks.”
Geer allegedly told the victim he could get Panini National Treasure NFL cards, which were “high end expensive cards.” He reportedly said he could get them for significantly less than the retail value, and the intention was to purchase them to resell at full cost.
The victim said he sent multiple Venmo transactions to Geer for these NFL cards, and Geer allegedly failed to provide the cards, or repay the money. The victim is alleged to have sent Geer $4,750 over five transactions in April of 2021. The transactions and the Venmo user they were sent to were verified through Venmo records.
Geer told the victim he purchased the cases of NFL cards, and alleged he sold one to a store in Altoona for $11,775, and sold the second in Philadelphia in a cash transaction for about $14,500. The victim never received any money or cards from Geer, according to the affidavit.
Police later found that Geer did not sell any merchandise or cards to the Altoona store.
In June, Geer allegedly gave the victim a check for $15,000 for the cards that he alleged to have sold. The check was bad, and did not clear the victim’s financial institution.
Police later interviewed Geer’s mother, who said she was familiar with the check, but that she did not write it. She told police that Geer wrote the check, and that she and her husband confronted him about it.
She also told police she has never allowed Geer to write checks from the account in question, and that he has his own bank account. She also said she did not approve Geer to write the check for the victim.
Geer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.