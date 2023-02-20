PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly assaulting a person, then trying to get the victim to change his report to police to drop the charges.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Travis S. Kirbaugh, 32, who is charged with intimidating witness/victim false /misleading testimony –second degree felony, aggravated assault –first degree felony, strangulation and simple assault –second degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called by a nurse at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital to report a patient in the emergency department who said they were assaulted at a home in the borough.
When police arrived at the hospital, they spoke with the nurse about what was reported to her. She said the victim came in with pain in his right wrist and left side, which he said were injuries from an assault by Kirbaugh. The nurse further said there were no broken bones or marks.
Officers then spoke with the victim and a parent, who was present at the hospital. Police noted the victim became animated while retelling the events of the assault, getting up from the bed and pacing. The victim reported the assault happened around 8 a.m.
The victim then described an argument, and alleged Kirbaugh became angry and rushed at him, getting into his face.
According to the victim, Kirbaugh extended his arm, and had his bicep against the victim’s throat and bent his arm, which resulted in the victim feeling like they were choking. Kirbaugh then used his leg to trip the victim and cause him to fall backward. The victim landed on his back with Kirbaugh on top of him, still with pressure on his throat. After several seconds, the victim got free and left the home.
The victim began walking away when Kirbaugh allegedly shoved him from behind with enough force to knock him down. When he hit the ground is when he alleged he hurt his wrist.
Kirbaugh then reportedly kicked him several times on the left side of his body, according to the affidavit. Once Kirbaugh stopped kicking him, he got up and started walking once again.
The victim then contacted police later and alleged Kirbaugh had contacted him and told him to tell the police it was a misunderstanding, and to drop the charges.
Kirbaugh is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He has already waived his right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.