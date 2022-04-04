PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed for allegedly fleeing police on a motorcycle and having outstanding warrants.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Robert J. Snell, 55, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer –third-degree felony; resisting arrest –second-degree misdemeanor; DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia –all misdemeanors; turning movements and required signals, failure to keep right, limitations on driving on left side of the road, drivers license suspended, classes of license/class M, driving without a license, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without a valid inspection, and not wear proper headgear on a motorcycle –all summary offenses, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer began following Snell on his motorcycle after noticing his headlight was very dim. Snell then allegedly made a left turn without using a signal, prompting the officer to do a traffic stop. Snell did not stop, and instead sped up making it known he was not going to stop, police reported.
The officer followed Snell as he continued to speed through Punxsutawney. As they crested the hill on East Mahoning Street the motorcycle reportedly crossed into the left lane, causing it to fishtail. Snell then crossed back to the right lane, fishtailing again.
Snell was not able to regain control of the motorcycle, causing him to lay the motorcycle down and impact an embankment on the right side of the road. The officer radioed in about the crash.
When officers approached Snell he was trying to get up, and was told by police to stay on the ground or be tased. He was told this several more times while he continued to defy the officer, and was eventually tased in the right shoulder and back area, according to the affidavit.
After backup arrived on scene, Snell was handcuffed and a medic unit was called. When searching Snell, one of the officers found a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe, according to the affidavit.
Police discovered Snell’s license was suspended for DUI-related offenses, and he had an active warrant for his arrest from the Pennsylvania State Police and with the state of Ohio.
He was transferred to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital and complained of pain in his right arm. He was able to answer all of the medical personnel’s questions. He refused to submit to blood testing for possible DUI, police said.
Snell then refused any more medical treatment and demanded to be discharged. He was eventually discharged against the doctor’s medical advice, according to the affidavit.
After being discharged, Snell reportedly admitted to having smoked methamphetamine in the glass pipe, and that the bag found also contained meth. He had allegedly last smoked meth earlier that evening.
He was released into the custody of Jefferson County Probation to be housed in jail for his active warrants.
Snell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 5 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.