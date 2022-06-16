PITTSBURGH — A Punxsutawney man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a charge of transporting obscene writing over the internet, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced in a press release Wednesday.
Dominic Runco, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of importation or transportation of obscene matters before U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court learned that on or about Oct. 28, 2020 to on or about Nov. 25, 2020, Runco knowingly sent obscene writing describing in explicit and graphic detail the sexual abuse of children to other people over email and in a chatroom, according to the press release.
Horan scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than five years, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Gal-Or is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The United States Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Runco.