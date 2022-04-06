PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two Punxsutawney mothers are facing charges for child endangerment after their children were allegedly found playing in the street unsupervised.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Kaci L. Johnson, 28, including endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
Police also filed these same charges against Elizabeth M. Uplinger, 28.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a call from a staff member of the Punxsutawney Area High School about children playing in the street. The caller alleged that when driving down Beyer Avenue, two small children ran into the middle of the street.
The driver said they had to hit their brakes to keep from hitting the children, and that they appeared to be younger than school age. They also said there were no adults that appeared to be supervising them, according to the affidavit.
The caller said the two children were continuing to run across the street in front of vehicles, and that school traffic was heavier during this time of day. The children also allegedly ran in front of a school bus.
An officer responded to the area, and the children were pointed out to him. The officer approached the two and asked them where they live. One child said he lived down the road, and the other did not answer. When asked if there was anyone else there, they said “no,” they were just playing.
When asked to show him where they lived, they started walking back toward the Beyer Avenue Apartments. The one girl led the officer to an apartment and went inside. Her mother came back to the door and identified herself as Johnson.
When the officer told her the child was playing in the street unsupervised, Johnson allegedly held up her ankle and said she was not allowed to leave the house. Johnson had an ankle bracelet from the Jefferson County Probation Department, and is on house arrest, according to the affidavit.
The officer told her she should not have let the child out of the house unsupervised.
A second woman in the apartment, Uplinger, came to talk to the officer, and identified herself as a friend of Johnson. She is also the mother of the second child, according to the affidavit.
The officer said the children were almost hit by vehicles during school dismissal. When he asked Uplinger why she wasn’t out supervising the children, she reportedly said she had conditioner in her hair and could not go outside.
When asked if her hair was more important than supervising the children, Uplinger replied “it was only 10 minutes,” according to the affidavit.
A Jefferson County Children and Youth Services case worker was sent to the scene.
Both Johnson and Uplinger have preliminary hearings scheduled for April 13 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.