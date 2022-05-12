PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is seeking information about an attempted robbery Wednesday at the Uni-Mart on East Mahoning Street.
Police said a white man, approximately 6-feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall entered the Uni-Mart located at 512 E. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney.
According to police, the man went to the counter and told the cashier he had a gun and to give him money. The manager challenged the man and the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed the cash register, police said.
The manager grabbed the man’s hand and he ran out of the store. The manager followed the suspect down Elk Street and then he ran between houses, where the manager lost sight of him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Punxsutawney Borough Police at 814-938-6220.