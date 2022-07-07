PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman has been jailed on felony charges after she allegedly broke into a building and was found sitting at a table eating by police in Bell Township.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Alyssa Rae Flanders, 26, including burglary –second degree felony, criminal trespass –third degree felony, and theft by unlawful taking –misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a Bell Township building around 5 a.m. on June 18 for a report of a burglary. When police arrived, the caller said the person was in the building, but they did not know where.
Police entered the building and found Flanders sitting at a table and eating, according to the affidavit. Flanders told police she was walking from DuBois to Troutville, and was trying to get out of the rain.
Flanders was taken into custody for trespassing. While in custody she was searched and found in possession of a cell phone, two sets of keys, a hat, and one can of starter fluid, all determined to be property of the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad, according to the affidavit.
Flanders is currently being held in the Jefferson Co. Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.